As of September 25, 2025, a total of 20 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 15 states. Of the 13 people interviewed, 7 (54%) reported eating precooked meals, and 4 specifically reported eating chicken fettuccine alfredo. Of 20 people with information available, 19 have been hospitalized and 4 deaths have been reported. There is one illness in a pregnant mother that resulted in a fetal loss.

On September 30, 2025, the supplier of the affected pasta, Nate’s Fine Foods, Inc., expanded their recall of certain lots of pre-cooked pasta including fettucine, linguine, and farfalle (bowtie), after a sample of linguine pasta collected and tested by FreshRealm tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Nate’s Fine Foods, Inc., does not sell affected products direct to retail. The firm is working with the FDA and their customers to determine if additional recalls are needed. More information will be provided as it becomes available. FDA is working with the recalling firms and their direct customers to determine if additional downstream customer recalls are necessary.

Recalled products include:

Prepared meals made with the affected pasta may have been sold in the refrigerated and frozen sections of grocery stores and are intended for microwaving and/or cooking before eating. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased this product are advised to contact their retailer.

