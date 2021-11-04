As of October 28, 2021, 808 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg have been reported from 37 states and Puerto Rico. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31, 2021, to October 13, 2021.
Sick people range in age from less than 1 year to 101 years, with a median age of 37, and 57% are female. Of 505 people with information available, 157 (31%) have been hospitalized.
The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.
From Pro-Source:
From Keeler:
Pier-C Produce Inc. of Leamington, Ontario Canada is voluntarily recalling Mexican Origin, whole 2 lb White Onions supplied from Keeler Family Farms and sold as Pier-C 2lb white onions of Mexican origin. This recall does not affect any other items in the Pier-C Produce Inc. product catalogue.
The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with SALMONELLA, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with SALMONELLA often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with SALMONELLA can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The recalled product was delivered to a single retailer in the state of Florida between August 17th, 2021 and August 23rd, 2021.
Additionally, the recalled product was also delivered to a single wholesaler in Florida between August 9th, 2021 and August 24th, 2021.
The recalled product will contain the following four identifiers:
Product is packed in 2 lb mesh bags, labelled Product of Mexico and will bear the UPC code 0 33383 60051 2 bearing the brand Pier-C Produce.
On October 22, 2021, Keeler Family farms of Deming, NM voluntarily recalled imported Onions from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico shipped from July 1, 2021 through August 25, 2021 for potential SALMONELLA contamination. In turn, Pier-C Produce Inc. identified white onions originating from the above recalled lots and proceeded to voluntarily recall the white onions as well.
More from the FDA:
|Date
|Title
|Product Description
|Company Name
|FDA Enforcement Report
|10/26/2021
|Potandon Produce LLC
|Yellow and White Onions
|Potandon Produce LLC
|10/23/2021
|Potandon Produce LLC
|Red, Yellow, and White Onions
|Potandon Produce LLC
|10/23/2021
|HelloFresh
|Onions in Meal Kits
|HelloFresh
|10/23/2021
|EveryPlate
|Onions in Meal Kits
|EveryPlate
Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.
If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.
Additional Resources: