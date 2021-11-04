As of October 28, 2021, 808 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg have been reported from 37 states and Puerto Rico. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31, 2021, to October 13, 2021.

Sick people range in age from less than 1 year to 101 years, with a median age of 37, and 57% are female. Of 505 people with information available, 157 (31%) have been hospitalized.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

From Pro-Source:

From Keeler:

Pier-C Produce Inc. of Leamington, Ontario Canada is voluntarily recalling Mexican Origin, whole 2 lb White Onions supplied from Keeler Family Farms and sold as Pier-C 2lb white onions of Mexican origin. This recall does not affect any other items in the Pier-C Produce Inc. product catalogue.

The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with SALMONELLA, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with SALMONELLA often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with SALMONELLA can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled product was delivered to a single retailer in the state of Florida between August 17th, 2021 and August 23rd, 2021 .

Additionally, the recalled product was also delivered to a single wholesaler in Florida between August 9th, 2021 and August 24th, 2021 .

The recalled product will contain the following four identifiers:

Product is packed in 2 lb mesh bags , labelled Product of Mexico and will bear the UPC code 0 33383 60051 2 bearing the brand Pier-C Produce .

On October 22, 2021, Keeler Family farms of Deming, NM voluntarily recalled imported Onions from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico shipped from July 1, 2021 through August 25, 2021 for potential SALMONELLA contamination. In turn, Pier-C Produce Inc. identified white onions originating from the above recalled lots and proceeded to voluntarily recall the white onions as well.

More from the FDA: