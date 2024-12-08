Total Illnesses: 68

Hospitalizations: 18

Deaths: 0

Last Illness Onset: November 16, 2024

States with Cases: AK, CA, CO, IA, IL, MA, MT, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, WA, WI and WY

Product Distribution*: AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, FL, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, and WY

Following a recall initiated by SunFed Produce, LLC, Walmart Inc. has voluntarily recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores, due to the potential for Salmonella contamination. The recall was initiated because this product may contain recalled whole cucumbers supplied by SunFed Produce, LLC of Rio Rico, AZ, which initiated a recall after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonellacan result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.

The Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores, were available at 34 Walmart stores located in Texas (listed below):

Store Number Store Street Address Store City & State 2918 730 W EXCHANGE PKWY ALLEN, TX 827 603 E HIGHWAY 243 CANTON, TX 240 2701 STATE HIGHWAY 50 COMMERCE, TX 5823 6185 RETAIL RD DALLAS (SKILL), TX 8930 15757 COIT RD DALLAS TX 2427 9301 FOREST LN DALLAS, TX 5191 802 E US HIGHWAY 80 FORNEY, TX 202 16066 STATE HIGHWAY 121 FRISCO CUSTER & 121 TX 3224 555 W INTERSTATE 30 GARLAND (SE), TX 1055 5302 N GARLAND AVE GARLAND TX 146 1102 US HIGHWAY 271 NORTH GILMER 427 7401 INTERSTATE HIGHWAY 30 GREENVILLE 4164 300 KINGS FORT PKWY Kaufman TX 3764 105 CENTENNIAL BLVD LINDALE, TX 3828 4006 ESTES PKWY LONGVIEW 5672 2662 W LUCAS RD LUCAS TX 5211 5001 MCKINNEY RANCH PKWY MCKINNEY (SW) TX 789 200 US HIGHWAY 80 E MESQUITE TX 251 135 NE LOOP 564 MINEOLA TX. 131 2311 S JEFFERSON AVE MOUNT PLEASANT 2973 115 WEST FM 544 MURPHY, TX 2883 8801 OHIO DR PLANO (N) TX 1117 6001 N CENTRAL EXPY PLANO TX 7178 701 W PRINCETON DR PRINCETON TX 4215 8801 STATE HIGHWAY 34 S QUINLAN, TX 259 782 E INTERSTATE 30 ROCKWALL TX. 3225 2501 LAKEVIEW PKWY ROWLETT, TX 5987 494 W INTERSTATE 30 ROYSE CITY TX 5673 8015 WOODBRIDGE PKWY SACHSE TX 417 1750 S BROADWAY ST SULPHUR SPRINGS 265 1900 W MOORE AVE TERRELL, TX 6467 450 S SOUTHEAST LOOP 323 TYLER (HWY 31) TX 1022 3820 STATE HIGHWAY 64 W TYLER (W) TX 5210 2050 N HIGHWAY 78 WYLIE, TX

Product Recall Details:

Product Description UPC/PLU Av. Unit Weight Date Codes Distribution Marketside Fresh Cut

Cucumber Slices 62969 1.5lbs All date codes up to 12/1/2024 See store list above.

JFE Franchising, Inc. of Houston, TX, is recalling a limited number of products because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.

This recall is in connection to a previous recall released by Sunfed Produce, LLC. dated November 27, 2024. Products involved in this recall were packed between October 12, 2024, and November 29, 2024.

All items were sold in plastic containers under the SNOWFRUIT or SNOWFOX label and sold at select Kroger retail stores in Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, Arizona, and Colorado.

SNOWFRUIT Product Description UPC Cucumber Slices with Tajin 639123880222 Vegetable Bowl 639123880444 Mixed Melon, Cucumber & Tajin 639123940070 Cucumber, Lime & Tajin 639123880536 Large Vegetable Tray 639123880567 Vegetable Bowl 639123880727 Cucumber Bowl with Ranch 639123880635 Small Vegetable Tray 639123880451 Garden Salad 639123880673 Family Garden Salad 639123880659 Family Cobb Salad 639123880680 Cobb Salad 639123880697 Cucumber with Ranch 639123950208 Chef Salad 639123950338 Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin 639123940360

SNOWFRUIT Product Description UPC Cucumber Salad 639123892430 (Sell by 10/24 – 12/6/24) Spicy Cucumber Salad 639123893291 (Sell by 10/24 – 12/6/24)

Affected SNOWFRUIT items can be identified by reviewing the product label SNOWFRUIT Product LabelsExternal Link Disclaimer. for any combination of both an affected SELL BY date AND an affected LOT listed below. A complete list of locations where the affected SNOWFRUIT product was sold is available here SNOWFRUIT Store ListExternal Link Disclaimer.

Affected SNOWFOX items can be identified by reviewing the product label SNOWFOX Product LabelsExternal Link Disclaimer. A complete list of locations where the affected SNOWFOX product was sold is available here SNOWFOX Stores ListExternal Link Disclaimer.

Cucumber Slices with Tajin 639123880222Vegetable Bowl 639123880444Mixed Melon, Cucumber & Tajin 639123940070Cucumber, Lime & Tajin 639123880536Large Vegetable Tray 639123880567Vegetable Bowl 639123880727Cucumber Bowl with Ranch 639123880635Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin 639123940360 10/12/2024

THROUGH

12/5/2024 K009F

K010F

K014F

K017F

K038F

K108F

K115F

K117F

K121F

K122F

K128F

K130F

K131F

K136F

K137F

K138F

K142F

K144F

K145F

K146F K191F

K209F

K213F

K224F

K381F

K402F

K403F

K413F

K427F

K429F

K431F

K435F

K436F

K439F

K445F

K448F

K451F

K456F

K460F

K461F KS009F

KS011F

KS013F

KS028F

KS033F

KS044F

KS061F

KS064F

KS068F

KS073F

KS074F

KS075F

KS077F

KS079F

KS080F

KS088F

KS091F

KS097F

KS099F

KS101F Garden Salad 639123880673Family Garden Salad 639123880659Family Cobb Salad 639123880680Cobb Salad 639123880697Chef Salad 639123950338 10/12/2024

THROUGH

12/4/2024 K149F

K150F

K156F

K161F

K179F

K190F

K223F

K241F

K256F

K264F

K275F

K300F

K302F

K307F

K308F

K309F

K310F

K311F

K312F

K313F

K314F

K316F

K318F

K319F

K320F

K321F

K322F

K325F

K327F

K328F

K331F

K334F

K336F

K337F

K342F

K343F

K346F

K347F

K349F

K351F

K352F

K354F

K355F

K356F

K357F

K358F

K359F

K361F

K362F

K363F

K364F

K365F

K366F

K367F

K371F

K373F

K374F

K375F

K376F

K378F

K383F

K385F

K389F

K390F

K392F

K394F

K395F

K396F

K397F

K398F

K600F

K607F

K732F

K733F

K734F

K735F

K737F

K738F

K739F

K740F

K743F

K744F

K746F

K747F

K748F

K974F K488F

K493F

K495F

K509F

K511F

K512F

K516F

K517F

K518F

K520F

K521F

K522F

K526F

K527F

K528F

K529F

K530F

K532F

K533F

K534F

K535F

K536F

K537F

K538F

K539F

K540F

K542F

K543F

K544F

K545F

K546F

K547F

K548F

K557F

K559F

K560F

K561F

K562F

K563F

K565F

K566F

K567F

K568F

K570F

K572F

K573F

K574F

K575F

K576F

K577F

K578F

K579F

K580F

K581F

K582F

K584F

K585F

K586F

K587F

K588F

K589F

K590F

K591F

K592F

K594F

K596F

K598F

K599F

K688F

K689F

K695F

K807F

K817F

K824F

K844F

K851F

K870F

K879F

K893F

K917F

K953F

K959F

K990F

K492F

K957F

K450F

K415F

K984F KS102F

KS104F

KS105F

KS107F

KS112F

KS116F

KS117F

KS118F

KS125F

KS126F

KS129F

KS132F

KS138F

KS136F

KS147F

KS406F

KS414F

CM419F

CM420F

KS421F

KS426F

KS434F

KS440F

KS447F

KS087F

CM405F

KS443F

CM410F

KS433F

F612F

F615F

F622F

F657F

F658F

F665F

F667F

F676F

F678F

F681F

F686F

F692F

F693F

F694F

F698F

Recalled produce was distributed in Kroger retail stores located in TX.

Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce. Retail packaged items: Best By Date is located on package label.

Labels Example* see below link.

*Note: Address line will be specific to store of purchase.

The potential contamination was discovered by SunFed who initiated their recall after the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024. SunFed is also contacting each of its direct buyers to advise them of the recall. No other products sold by or farms supplying to SunFed are implicated in this recall.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date for items purchased from Supreme. The company ceased the production of items utilizing the recalled cucumbers and completed sanitation procedures.

Consumers should not consume and instead should discard the product. The product(s) involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, discard it.

Consumers with questions should contact SunFed’s recall hotline (888) 542-5849, M-F 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. MST.

Product Table List

Product Photos

Baloian Farms of Arizona Co. (Baloian) has initiated a recall of cucumbers due to possible health risks due to salmonella. As a result, Fresh Creative Foods is voluntarily recalling one product that contains cucumbers in the tzatziki sauce included in the kit.

The Beef & Lamb Gyro Sandwich Express Meal Kits (UPC: 0-13454-38313-1) have a use by date of 12/24/2024 – 1/6/2025 and were distributed to Sam’s Club warehouses nationally.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with Salmonella, and the symptoms usually last four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

Fresh Creative Foods is no longer using cucumbers from the supplier.

F&S Fresh Foods, Riverside, CA is recalling Mediterranean Inspired Party Tray 22 oz. The recall was initiated after F&S Fresh Foods was notified that Grecian Delight Tzatziki sauce supplied to F&S Fresh Foods may be contaminated with Salmonella because it contains cucumbers recalled by Sunfed Produce, LLC. (Link to Sunfed recall on the FDA website can be found HERE.)

These products were sold at Ralph’s stores in California and Smith’s stores in Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.

The containers are plastic clamshells with the affected dip in a separate lidded cup as pictured below. Coding information will include the letters “GH” followed by three digits ranging from 325 – 339. Sell by dates range from 11/27/24 to 12/11/24.

Dairyland Produce, LLC, dba Hardie’s Fresh Foods of Houston, TX and Dallas, TX are recalling CUCUMBER SELECT 6 CT, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonellacan result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The cucumbers were distributed to Costco locations in Houston, TX and Dallas, TX.

The affected cucumbers are in clear plastic bags with labels like the photo below.

Affected cucumbers will be labeled with the following lot codes: X2377074, X2379602, X2381000, X2381080, X2383400, X2384557, and X2384587.

No other lot codes are being recalled.

No illnesses for these specific products have been reported to date.

The recall was as the result of our supplier recalling cucumbers from SunFed Produce, LLC that were associated with reported illnesses associated with possible Salmonellacontamination. (Additional information can be found here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/sunfed-produce-llc-recalls-whole-fresh-american-cucumbers-because-possible-health-risks-due) These cucumbers were repacked by Hardie’s Fresh Foods. Hardies’ Fresh Foods has ceased the production and distribution of the product.