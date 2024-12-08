Total Illnesses: 68
Hospitalizations: 18
Deaths: 0
Last Illness Onset: November 16, 2024
States with Cases: AK, CA, CO, IA, IL, MA, MT, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, WA, WI and WY
Product Distribution*: AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, FL, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, and WY
Following a recall initiated by SunFed Produce, LLC, Walmart Inc. has voluntarily recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores, due to the potential for Salmonella contamination. The recall was initiated because this product may contain recalled whole cucumbers supplied by SunFed Produce, LLC of Rio Rico, AZ, which initiated a recall after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonellacan result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.
The Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores, were available at 34 Walmart stores located in Texas (listed below):
|Store Number
|Store Street Address
|Store City & State
|2918
|730 W EXCHANGE PKWY
|ALLEN, TX
|827
|603 E HIGHWAY 243
|CANTON, TX
|240
|2701 STATE HIGHWAY 50
|COMMERCE, TX
|5823
|6185 RETAIL RD
|DALLAS (SKILL), TX
|8930
|15757 COIT RD
|DALLAS TX
|2427
|9301 FOREST LN
|DALLAS, TX
|5191
|802 E US HIGHWAY 80
|FORNEY, TX
|202
|16066 STATE HIGHWAY 121
|FRISCO CUSTER & 121 TX
|3224
|555 W INTERSTATE 30
|GARLAND (SE), TX
|1055
|5302 N GARLAND AVE
|GARLAND TX
|146
|1102 US HIGHWAY 271 NORTH
|GILMER
|427
|7401 INTERSTATE HIGHWAY 30
|GREENVILLE
|4164
|300 KINGS FORT PKWY
|Kaufman TX
|3764
|105 CENTENNIAL BLVD
|LINDALE, TX
|3828
|4006 ESTES PKWY
|LONGVIEW
|5672
|2662 W LUCAS RD
|LUCAS TX
|5211
|5001 MCKINNEY RANCH PKWY
|MCKINNEY (SW) TX
|789
|200 US HIGHWAY 80 E
|MESQUITE TX
|251
|135 NE LOOP 564
|MINEOLA TX.
|131
|2311 S JEFFERSON AVE
|MOUNT PLEASANT
|2973
|115 WEST FM 544
|MURPHY, TX
|2883
|8801 OHIO DR
|PLANO (N) TX
|1117
|6001 N CENTRAL EXPY
|PLANO TX
|7178
|701 W PRINCETON DR
|PRINCETON TX
|4215
|8801 STATE HIGHWAY 34 S
|QUINLAN, TX
|259
|782 E INTERSTATE 30
|ROCKWALL TX.
|3225
|2501 LAKEVIEW PKWY
|ROWLETT, TX
|5987
|494 W INTERSTATE 30
|ROYSE CITY TX
|5673
|8015 WOODBRIDGE PKWY
|SACHSE TX
|417
|1750 S BROADWAY ST
|SULPHUR SPRINGS
|265
|1900 W MOORE AVE
|TERRELL, TX
|6467
|450 S SOUTHEAST LOOP 323
|TYLER (HWY 31) TX
|1022
|3820 STATE HIGHWAY 64 W
|TYLER (W) TX
|5210
|2050 N HIGHWAY 78
|WYLIE, TX
Product Recall Details:
|Product Description
|UPC/PLU
|Av. Unit Weight
|Date Codes
|Distribution
|Marketside Fresh Cut
Cucumber Slices
|62969
|1.5lbs
|All date codes up to 12/1/2024
|See store list above.
JFE Franchising, Inc. of Houston, TX, is recalling a limited number of products because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.
There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.
This recall is in connection to a previous recall released by Sunfed Produce, LLC. dated November 27, 2024. Products involved in this recall were packed between October 12, 2024, and November 29, 2024.
All items were sold in plastic containers under the SNOWFRUIT or SNOWFOX label and sold at select Kroger retail stores in Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, Arizona, and Colorado.
|SNOWFRUIT Product Description
|UPC
|Cucumber Slices with Tajin
|639123880222
|Vegetable Bowl
|639123880444
|Mixed Melon, Cucumber & Tajin
|639123940070
|Cucumber, Lime & Tajin
|639123880536
|Large Vegetable Tray
|639123880567
|Vegetable Bowl
|639123880727
|Cucumber Bowl with Ranch
|639123880635
|Small Vegetable Tray
|639123880451
|Garden Salad
|639123880673
|Family Garden Salad
|639123880659
|Family Cobb Salad
|639123880680
|Cobb Salad
|639123880697
|Cucumber with Ranch
|639123950208
|Chef Salad
|639123950338
|Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin
|639123940360
|SNOWFRUIT Product Description
|UPC
|Cucumber Salad
|639123892430 (Sell by 10/24 – 12/6/24)
|Spicy Cucumber Salad
|639123893291 (Sell by 10/24 – 12/6/24)
Affected SNOWFRUIT items can be identified by reviewing the product label SNOWFRUIT Product LabelsExternal Link Disclaimer. for any combination of both an affected SELL BY date AND an affected LOT listed below. A complete list of locations where the affected SNOWFRUIT product was sold is available here SNOWFRUIT Store ListExternal Link Disclaimer.
Affected SNOWFOX items can be identified by reviewing the product label SNOWFOX Product LabelsExternal Link Disclaimer. A complete list of locations where the affected SNOWFOX product was sold is available here SNOWFOX Stores ListExternal Link Disclaimer.
|Cucumber Slices with Tajin 639123880222Vegetable Bowl 639123880444Mixed Melon, Cucumber & Tajin 639123940070Cucumber, Lime & Tajin 639123880536Large Vegetable Tray 639123880567Vegetable Bowl 639123880727Cucumber Bowl with Ranch 639123880635Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin 639123940360
|10/12/2024
THROUGH
12/5/2024
|K009F
K010F
K014F
K017F
K038F
K108F
K115F
K117F
K121F
K122F
K128F
K130F
K131F
K136F
K137F
K138F
K142F
K144F
K145F
K146F
|K191F
K209F
K213F
K224F
K381F
K402F
K403F
K413F
K427F
K429F
K431F
K435F
K436F
K439F
K445F
K448F
K451F
K456F
K460F
K461F
|KS009F
KS011F
KS013F
KS028F
KS033F
KS044F
KS061F
KS064F
KS068F
KS073F
KS074F
KS075F
KS077F
KS079F
KS080F
KS088F
KS091F
KS097F
KS099F
KS101F
|Garden Salad 639123880673Family Garden Salad 639123880659Family Cobb Salad 639123880680Cobb Salad 639123880697Chef Salad 639123950338
|10/12/2024
THROUGH
12/4/2024
|K149F
K150F
K156F
K161F
K179F
K190F
K223F
K241F
K256F
K264F
K275F
K300F
K302F
K307F
K308F
K309F
K310F
K311F
K312F
K313F
K314F
K316F
K318F
K319F
K320F
K321F
K322F
K325F
K327F
K328F
K331F
K334F
K336F
K337F
K342F
K343F
K346F
K347F
K349F
K351F
K352F
K354F
K355F
K356F
K357F
K358F
K359F
K361F
K362F
K363F
K364F
K365F
K366F
K367F
K371F
K373F
K374F
K375F
K376F
K378F
K383F
K385F
K389F
K390F
K392F
K394F
K395F
K396F
K397F
K398F
K600F
K607F
K732F
K733F
K734F
K735F
K737F
K738F
K739F
K740F
K743F
K744F
K746F
K747F
K748F
K974F
|K488F
K493F
K495F
K509F
K511F
K512F
K516F
K517F
K518F
K520F
K521F
K522F
K526F
K527F
K528F
K529F
K530F
K532F
K533F
K534F
K535F
K536F
K537F
K538F
K539F
K540F
K542F
K543F
K544F
K545F
K546F
K547F
K548F
K557F
K559F
K560F
K561F
K562F
K563F
K565F
K566F
K567F
K568F
K570F
K572F
K573F
K574F
K575F
K576F
K577F
K578F
K579F
K580F
K581F
K582F
K584F
K585F
K586F
K587F
K588F
K589F
K590F
K591F
K592F
K594F
K596F
K598F
K599F
K688F
K689F
K695F
K807F
K817F
K824F
K844F
K851F
K870F
K879F
K893F
K917F
K953F
K959F
K990F
K492F
K957F
K450F
K415F
K984F
|KS102F
KS104F
KS105F
KS107F
KS112F
KS116F
KS117F
KS118F
KS125F
KS126F
KS129F
KS132F
KS138F
KS136F
KS147F
KS406F
KS414F
CM419F
CM420F
KS421F
KS426F
KS434F
KS440F
KS447F
KS087F
CM405F
KS443F
CM410F
KS433F
F612F
F615F
F622F
F657F
F658F
F665F
F667F
F676F
F678F
F681F
F686F
F692F
F693F
F694F
F698F
Yummi Sushi LLC. of Farmers Branch, TX is assisting in a voluntary Kroger Store recall for cucumbers purchased from Sunfed Produce LLC Recall (purchased from Kroger Stores) due to possible contamination with Salmonella. Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonellaoften experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Recalled produce was distributed in Kroger retail stores located in TX.
Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce. Retail packaged items: Best By Date is located on package label.
Labels Example* see below link.
*Note: Address line will be specific to store of purchase.
The potential contamination was discovered by SunFed who initiated their recall after the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024. SunFed is also contacting each of its direct buyers to advise them of the recall. No other products sold by or farms supplying to SunFed are implicated in this recall.
There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date for items purchased from Supreme. The company ceased the production of items utilizing the recalled cucumbers and completed sanitation procedures.
Consumers should not consume and instead should discard the product. The product(s) involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, discard it.
Consumers with questions should contact SunFed’s recall hotline (888) 542-5849, M-F 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. MST.
Baloian Farms of Arizona Co. (Baloian) has initiated a recall of cucumbers due to possible health risks due to salmonella. As a result, Fresh Creative Foods is voluntarily recalling one product that contains cucumbers in the tzatziki sauce included in the kit.
The Beef & Lamb Gyro Sandwich Express Meal Kits (UPC: 0-13454-38313-1) have a use by date of 12/24/2024 – 1/6/2025 and were distributed to Sam’s Club warehouses nationally.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with Salmonella, and the symptoms usually last four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.
Fresh Creative Foods is no longer using cucumbers from the supplier.
F&S Fresh Foods, Riverside, CA is recalling Mediterranean Inspired Party Tray 22 oz. The recall was initiated after F&S Fresh Foods was notified that Grecian Delight Tzatziki sauce supplied to F&S Fresh Foods may be contaminated with Salmonella because it contains cucumbers recalled by Sunfed Produce, LLC. (Link to Sunfed recall on the FDA website can be found HERE.)
These products were sold at Ralph’s stores in California and Smith’s stores in Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.
The containers are plastic clamshells with the affected dip in a separate lidded cup as pictured below. Coding information will include the letters “GH” followed by three digits ranging from 325 – 339. Sell by dates range from 11/27/24 to 12/11/24.
Dairyland Produce, LLC, dba Hardie’s Fresh Foods of Houston, TX and Dallas, TX are recalling CUCUMBER SELECT 6 CT, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonellacan result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The cucumbers were distributed to Costco locations in Houston, TX and Dallas, TX.
The affected cucumbers are in clear plastic bags with labels like the photo below.
Affected cucumbers will be labeled with the following lot codes: X2377074, X2379602, X2381000, X2381080, X2383400, X2384557, and X2384587.
No other lot codes are being recalled.
No illnesses for these specific products have been reported to date.
The recall was as the result of our supplier recalling cucumbers from SunFed Produce, LLC that were associated with reported illnesses associated with possible Salmonellacontamination. (Additional information can be found here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/sunfed-produce-llc-recalls-whole-fresh-american-cucumbers-because-possible-health-risks-due) These cucumbers were repacked by Hardie’s Fresh Foods. Hardies’ Fresh Foods has ceased the production and distribution of the product.