Crider Foods, a Stillmore, Ga., establishment, is recalling approximately 525,717 pounds of canned beef with gravy products that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead, due to a spice mix used from an outside supplier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The canned beef with gravy product items were produced on October 22, 2020 and March 15, 2021 production dates. The following products are subject to recall:

12-oz. cans of “Hargis House ROAST BEEF AND GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Clover Valley FULLY COOKED ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Kroger ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Hostess ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Laura Lynn roast beef WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “ARMOUR Roast Beef WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “HARVEST CREEK Roast Beef with Gravy” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 31812” on the can. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine surveillance sampling conducted by a state partner. In-plant verification activities conducted by Crider Foods in conjunction with FSIS found that a spice mix used from an outside source contained unsafe levels of lead.