The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state, local, and international partners, are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to Sweet Cream-brand mini pastries manufactured in Italy and exported into the United States by Importations Piu Che Dolci Inc. of Quebec, Canada.

On January 21, 2025, FDA was notified about an outbreak of Salmonella in the United States, which is the same strain investigated in Canada. Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) informed FDA that their investigation linked their outbreak to Sweet Cream-brand mini pastries, and Importations Piu Che Dolci Inc. initiated a recall of all Sweet Cream-brand mini pastry products with best by dates from 2025/06/17 through 2025/11/15 (June 17- November 15, 2025).

The recalled products were imported by two distributors in the U.S. who were contacted about the recall. One distributor had no product on hand, and the second distributor quarantined all product on hand and informed all of their downstream customers of the recall. As part of this investigation, FDA conducted traceback for one of the U.S. cases and identified that they were served recalled Sweet Cream-brand mini pastries at a restaurant prior to becoming sick. The restaurant received the pastries from one of the U.S. distributors.

The FDA reports as of January 29, 2025, a total of 18 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from seven states – California, Illinois, Massachusetts North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Of the 18 people for whom information is available, one person has been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Of the 5 people interviewed, 3 (60%) reported eating pastries.

In Canada there are 69 ill in the following provinces: British Columbia (4), Alberta (3) , Ontario (24), Quebec (37) and New Brunswick (1). Twenty-two have been hospitalized.

Food service customers who received the recalled product have been contacted directly. FDA is continuing to work with Importations Piu Che Dolci Inc. and their U.S. customers to determine the distribution of this product and if additional downstream recalls are necessary. The recalled product should no longer be available for sale, and there does not appear to be a continued public health risk for consumers.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

