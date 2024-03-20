New York officials are warning consumers about contaminated raw milk from Big Brook Farm in Lee Center.

In a warning issued by the State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner the public is advised to stop consuming unpasteurized raw milk from the dairy. The caution is a result of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

“On March 13, 2024, the producer was notified of a preliminary positive test result. Further laboratory testing, completed on March 18, 2024, confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the raw milk sample,” a release from the agriculture department stated.

The farm is prohibited from selling raw milk until new testing shows that the product is free of harmful bacteria.

The commissioner said that if you bought the raw milk from there to throw it out and call the farm at 315-266-7254.

Big Brook Farm is located at 6063 Weaver Road in Lee Center.