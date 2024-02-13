Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., a Mount Olive, N.J. establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat charcuterie products containing Coppa that may be under processed, which may have resulted in possible contamination with foodborne pathogens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE Coppa products have various best by dates. The products subject to the recall and the product labels can be viewed here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M47967 or M7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection or in inkjet print on the front of the package. These items were shipped to distributor and retail locations nationwide.

FSIS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. FSIS collected unopened RTE Coppa product as part of the investigation, which tested positive for Salmonella, but that product was not released into commerce. After further investigation, FSIS determined that the product subject to the recall may be under processed. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample that tested positive for Salmonellais related to the outbreak. The company conducted a recall of charcuterie products on January 3, 2024, related to possible Salmonella contamination and FSIS issued a public health alert on January 18, 2024, related to additional charcuterie products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailers’ and consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.