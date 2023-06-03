The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is advising consumers that Cricket Creek Farm in Williamstown, MA is recalling Sophelise and Tobasi cheeses due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Sophelise and Tobasi were distributed in Massachusetts and New York between March 29, 2023 and May 26, 2023. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) recall notice indicates the products were distributed to two retail stores located in Williamstown, MA: Wild Oats and Provisions Williamstown. The cheeses were also available for purchase at the Cricket Creek Farm Store.

Sophelise product code: 087055 is a washed, pasteurized milk cheese with a soft rind and pinkish hue; the circular cheese measures 4 inches in diameter and roughly 1 inch tall. It is sold in semi-transparent packaging with a round blue label. Sophelise was distributed between March 29, 2023 and May 26, 2023.

Tobasi with a product label of 315, 341, 048 is a washed raw-milk cheese with an orange rind and creamy interior. When sold retail by Cricket Creek Farm, it is wrapped in clear packaging with a gray and orange label. When sold at retail stores, it is sold in small rectangular cuts. When sold wholesale, the cheese is a square format roughly 8”x8” and 1.25 inches tall. These batches of Tobasi were distributed between March 26, 2023, to May 26, 2023.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections such as sepsis, meningitis, or encephalitis in young children, frail or elderly people, people who are pregnant, and those with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among people who are pregnant.

Follow these steps if recalled cheese is in your home or establishment:

Throw the cheese away in a closed plastic bag placed in a sealed trash can. This will prevent people and animals from eating it.

Wash the refrigerator drawer and other areas where the cheese was stored, using hot water and soap. This infographic shows how to clean your refrigerator in five steps.

Wash cutting boards, surfaces, and utensils used to cut, serve, or store recalled cheese. If possible, use a dishwasher; otherwise, use hot water and soap, followed by sanitizing with a solution of one tablespoon chlorine bleach added to one gallon of hot water.

Wash your hands with warm water and soap after cleaning up.

Consumers who have purchased Sophelise, with product code 087055 or Tobasi cheese 315, 341, 048 on or after March 26, should not consume or distribute the product.