Summary

Seattle King County Public Health is investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis (caused by Salmonella bacteria) associated with Mary Pilgrim Inn, a supportive emergency housing site in Seattle. Many of the people became sick after eating food served at two Christmas dinners on December 25, 2024, or eating leftovers from those dinners on December 26, 2024. The food served at these events was only available for Mary Pilgrim Inn clients and their guests as well as staff; food was not available to the general public. The food served at the Christmas dinners was prepared in a private home setting.

We are still investigating this outbreak and will provide updates on this ongoing investigation as we learn more.

Mary Pilgrim Inn staff and management have been fully cooperative with this investigation.

Illnesses

Since December 30, 2024, at least 38 people who attended the Mary Pilgrim Inn Christmas dinners have become sick with symptoms of salmonellosis, including diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pains. At least 22 of these people have tested positive for Salmonella.

Public Health actions

On December 31, 2024, we visited Mary Pilgrim Inn to speak with staff members about the preparation of food served at the Christmas dinners and provide suggestions on how they can improve food safety in the kitchen.

We returned to Mary Pilgrim Inn on January 3 and January 7, 2025, to provide additional information on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces in the building. We also gave specific guidance on safe food handling, including handwashing and proper temperature control for foods.

Public Health did not identify any food safety issues from other food sources at Mary Pilgrim Inn that could have contributed to this outbreak. Public Health will continue to work with Mary Pilgrim Inn and provide support during this outbreak and going forward.

Laboratory testing

Of the 22 people who tested positive for Salmonella, eight have the same strain based on DNA fingerprinting (whole genome sequencing or WGS). We are waiting for the DNA fingerprinting results for the remaining 14 people. These results suggest the people in this outbreak got sick from the same foods.

Tags: Salmonella Attorney, Salmonella Lawyer
Print:
Email this postTweet this postLike this postShare this post on LinkedIn
Photo of Drew Falkenstein Drew Falkenstein

Drew Falkenstein joined Marler Clark in January, 2004 and has concentrated his practice in representing victims of foodborne illness. He has litigated nationwide against some of the biggest food corporations in the world, including Dole, Kellogg’s, and McDonald’s.  He has worked on landmark…

Drew Falkenstein joined Marler Clark in January, 2004 and has concentrated his practice in representing victims of foodborne illness. He has litigated nationwide against some of the biggest food corporations in the world, including Dole, Kellogg’s, and McDonald’s.  He has worked on landmark cases that have helped shape food safety policy, HACCP protocol, and consumer rights, such as the E. coli outbreak in fresh spinach in 2006 and the 2008 Peanut Corporation of America outbreak of Salmonella. A frequent speaker for the not-for-profit organization Outbreak, Inc, Mr. Falkenstein travels the country to address public and environmental health organizations as well as food safety meetings and annual educational conferences.Â  He speaks on the intersection of law and public health, and addresses companies on how to prevent food borne illness outbreaks.

Read more about Drew Falkenstein
Show more Show less
Related Posts
photo_28472
Wicklow Cheddar recalled due to Listeria
January 3, 2025
u1272729531_raw_milk_cheese_and_bird_flu_--ar_21_--v_6.1_2d4bec37-0d20-443a-8773-d3551d789959_0
FDA to test Raw Milk Cheese for Bird Flu
December 31, 2024
u1272729531_Dead_cats_bird_flu_raw_milk_--ar_21_--v_6.1_538c4302-6159-4493-b7fa-ce0cb711d45c_2
More Dead Cats - Raw Milk again is Suspect
December 30, 2024