Seattle King County Public Health is investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis (caused by Salmonella bacteria) associated with Mary Pilgrim Inn, a supportive emergency housing site in Seattle. Many of the people became sick after eating food served at two Christmas dinners on December 25, 2024, or eating leftovers from those dinners on December 26, 2024. The food served at these events was only available for Mary Pilgrim Inn clients and their guests as well as staff; food was not available to the general public. The food served at the Christmas dinners was prepared in a private home setting.

We are still investigating this outbreak and will provide updates on this ongoing investigation as we learn more.

Mary Pilgrim Inn staff and management have been fully cooperative with this investigation.

Illnesses

Since December 30, 2024, at least 38 people who attended the Mary Pilgrim Inn Christmas dinners have become sick with symptoms of salmonellosis, including diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pains. At least 22 of these people have tested positive for Salmonella.

Public Health actions

On December 31, 2024, we visited Mary Pilgrim Inn to speak with staff members about the preparation of food served at the Christmas dinners and provide suggestions on how they can improve food safety in the kitchen.

We returned to Mary Pilgrim Inn on January 3 and January 7, 2025, to provide additional information on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces in the building. We also gave specific guidance on safe food handling, including handwashing and proper temperature control for foods.

Public Health did not identify any food safety issues from other food sources at Mary Pilgrim Inn that could have contributed to this outbreak. Public Health will continue to work with Mary Pilgrim Inn and provide support during this outbreak and going forward.

Laboratory testing

Of the 22 people who tested positive for Salmonella, eight have the same strain based on DNA fingerprinting (whole genome sequencing or WGS). We are waiting for the DNA fingerprinting results for the remaining 14 people. These results suggest the people in this outbreak got sick from the same foods.