As of October 24, 75 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from 13 states – Washington, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, New Mexico, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from Sept 27, 2024, to October 10, 2024. Of 61 people with information available, 22 have been hospitalized, and 2 people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. One death has been reported from an older adult in Colorado. This person is not one of those who developed HUS.

CDC, FDA, USDA FSIS, and public health officials in multiple states are investigating an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections. Most people in this outbreak are reporting eating the Quarter Pounder hamburger at McDonald’s before becoming sick. It is not yet known which specific food ingredient is contaminated.

McDonald’s is collaborating with investigation partners to determine what food ingredient in Quarter Pounders is making people sick. McDonald’s stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states while the investigation is ongoing to identify the ingredient causing illness.

Taylor Farms, the supplier of slivered onions to the affected McDonald’s locations, has initiated a voluntary recall and has asked customers to stop using some onions while this investigation is ongoing. Food service customers were contacted directly and told to remove onions.