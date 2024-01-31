The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture warns consumers to immediately discard all Conoco View Dairy raw milk sold in Cumberland, Juniata, Perry, Snyder, and York Counties, or delivered direct to homes or drop-off points in Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, and Perry Counties. The Department ran tests after 11 reports of campylobacteriosis illnesses in December and January and confirmed Campylobacter contamination in the dairy’s products.

While the source of the bacteria is clear, every specific production date could not be pinpointed. All products, including those in consumers’ freezers, should be discarded.

Conoco View Dairy raw milk was sold in plastic pints, quart, and gallons, as well as glass quarts. Products were sold at the dairy’s retail outlet at 410 Clarks Run Road in Blain, Perry County and the retail locations below. The dairy also delivers their products directly to homes in Dauphin, Perry, and Juniata County and at drop-off points in Harrisburg, Carlisle, Enola, and Mechanicsburg.

Cumberland County

Maple Lane Farm, Carlisle

Spring Garden Greenhouse Carlisle

Juniata County

Pallet Grocery, McAlisterville

Perry County

Blain Market, Blain

Leids Market, Loysville

Lighthouse Health Foods, Newport

Skyline Bargains, Newport

Snyder County

Whispering Pines Fruit Farm, Mount Pleasant Mills

York County

Castle Creek, Dillsburg

People with Campylobacter infections usually have diarrhea which is often bloody, fever, and stomach cramps, and may have nausea and vomiting. Symptoms usually start two to five days after infection and last about one week. Anyone who consumed the milk should consult their physicians if they become ill.

Information about drinking raw milkOpens In A New Window can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website.